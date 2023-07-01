In 2023, the Gunnedah Bulldogs have made a habit of coming painfully close to upsetting higher-ranked opponents but just falling short at the final hurdle.
Both of their round games against Dungowan were decided by a try or less, while they led in their first clash against North Tamworth before late tries snatched victory for the reigning premiers.
Given their history of near-upsets, North Tamworth coach Paul Boyce knew all too well that they could not assume victory was a given.
"I was expecting a close game. We only beat them by six points out at Gunnedah," Boyce said.
"They've got some handy players like Lincon Smith and Dylan O'Brien. I thought our boys did really well to contain those guys, and we played off the back of that."
To that end, the Bears were determined to get off to a fast start today at Jack Woolaston Oval, which they did emphatically.
Four tries in the first 20 minutes of the game rocketed the hosts out to an early lead, in what Boyce said was one of the best passages of play they have produced this year.
"We've been battling all year, so it was really good to see the boys put things together," he said.
"It just came down to controlling the footy. I think we made two errors in that first half, so when we come off the back of high completion rate, I think we can certainly play some [good] footy."
En route to a 42-0 lead at half time, the Bears looked nigh unstoppable and the possibility of a mercy rule victory became more and more distinct.
In the end, North Tamworth pushed the score to 60-0 with just less than 20 minutes remaining in the second half, at which point both sides elected to stop playing after the mercy rule was enforced.
The try-scoring honours were spread fairly evenly among the Norths players, but Damian Scott picked up three and almost doubled his season tally in one game.
"If we weren't so banged up with injuries, we probably would have played that game out," Boyce said.
"But there was just nothing in it for us. We don't get any extra points, and we play another 16 minutes and risk injury."
With three rounds left in the year, a big win over the Bulldogs was just what North Tamworth needed to keep their finals hopes alive.
The Bears came into today's game ranked fourth, with a narrow two-point lead over the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters.
With games against both the Werris Creek Magpies and Cowboys in coming weeks, today's win was crucial for North Tamworth with regards to their position on the ladder.
"We've placed a big emphasis on approaching each game as it is," Boyce said.
"We don't want to look too far forward, but we know if we take one game at a time and keep building off the back of performances like that, we'll certainly be in the hunt come finals time."
