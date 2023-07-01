Phoebe Little enters your orbit equipped with impeccable manners, a sharp mind and boundless passion. Her thoughts are proficiently relayed, her multitude of noteworthy achievements uncommon.
A lover of public speaking and an advocate for social justice, the 17-year-old has the air of a politician in the making.
But while that career path is not unappealing to Little, she plans to study physiotherapy at university. Her end goal is to work for an elite sports team, ideally in soccer - a sport she has played for a large slice of her highly promising young life.
Until recently, the North Companions player went about building her ideal future anonymously. That changed last year when she was one of two NSW students recognised for their outstanding leadership, at the Nanga Mai Awards in Sydney.
It was the start of a rush of recognition of her talents, including being named Oxley High school captain, and being the sole NSW student selected for an education reform group - meetings at Parliament House in Canberra pending under that initiative.
And now, Little's artwork has been celebrated: she is the inaugural winner of Northern NSW Football's jersey design for the upcoming NAIDOC Cup. The design was inspired by her Indigenous heritage.
Read also:
"Winning this competition has meant so much to me - I was speechless, I was shaking," she said.
From a young age, the teen used art as, in her words, an "escape when things got too much". Now she uses it as her "voice".
In general, she aims to be "a voice for those who feel they haven't been heard".
"So, one of my goals is to leave a footprint in the earth, and be remembered for that."
Creating the artwork for Oxley High's 2023 graduation jersey "opened up" her "cultural connection a lot more", Little said. She also created the artwork for Oxley Vale Attunga's shirt for the Indigenous Round this weekend, while her artwork will be displayed at Kmart - her employer - during the upcoming NAIDOC Week.
"It does get a lot," she said of all her pursuits. "But I feel like I'm the type of person who has to have a lot going on."
Asked if she would like to say anything in conclusion, Little said: "I appreciate, and I'm very thankful for, all of my friends and family."
