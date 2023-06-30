How would you feel about a 500 kVA power line on towers, up to 70 metres high, going past the front of your house to move a source of electricity, which with the transition to renewables has forced the price of your power bill through the roof.
Today, even Sweden, the home of Ms Greta Thunberg, is stating the bleeding obvious from their experience, that you can't achieve absolutism of clean and reliable energy with intermittent renewables and so they are pulling the brakes on renewables and conceding that targets cannot be reasonably achieved through extreme approaches of near 100 per cent renewables.
Ah but not in Australia and Minister Bowen and Labor. They are cleverer than apparently every other country on the planet.
Unsurprisingly, Minister Bowen has sadly left his electorate out when it comes to new multi storey high transmission lines.
People are not happy in the country, but neither are they politically organised as a single unit. We need those who are unhappy with the intrusion of wind towers, solar panels, transmission lines and especially power prices to come for a run to Canberra via Macquarie Street in Sydney.
As the government consultant is sent to contain your unhappiness at your local community hall or bowling club, no one hears you. The community information sessions are designed to 'inform' only but not genuinely consult. It is a box ticking exercise.
It might be a pain in the neck, but you have to get to where the decision makers are and that is where parliament meets. The alternative is what is currently happening; you get thought of as simpletons and brushed off with a smirk on their faces.
I know little about lots but lots about politics and self-preservation and can tell you that senior office holders aren't fond of the idea of losing their job. The prospect of a job after politics stacking shelves at Bunnings does not blow their hair back.
If they can hear you from the chamber whilst you are demonstrating outside, they will take more notice than the noise at the local hall in the bush. The key now is to organise from Mackay to the Wimmera and all in between to get the volume up where it counts.
We must say to the people of the Western Suburbs of Sydney; are you happy with your power bill? If you are not, what do intend to do about it? It is to say to both the State and Federal Government that the current path you are on is chaotic, ineffectual, causing massive hurt to those struggling with the cost of power, littering our landscape with transmission lines and ultimately doomed to failure as other countries can tell you.
In the meantime no doubt there will be a senior government members at the "Bush Summit" on August 11 so how about you say hello to them there ass well.
