The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Good News

Tamworth Regional Council will sponsor three major Golf NSW tournaments

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
June 30 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Golf Club and the Longyard Golf Club will get the opportunity to host major professional golf tournaments after a TRC decision to enter a three-year partnership with Golf NSW. Picture file
Tamworth Golf Club and the Longyard Golf Club will get the opportunity to host major professional golf tournaments after a TRC decision to enter a three-year partnership with Golf NSW. Picture file

Tamworth will host three professional golf tournaments in the next three years, in a first for the region as Golf NSW seeks to establish itself in regional NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.