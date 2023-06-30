The three words that Madison Sharp chose to describe herself were selected with the speed of someone who knows herself well.
Passionate. Caring. Determined. That was the Swans captain's truncated but illuminating snapshot of herself.
On the cusp of her 23rd birthday, the mental health worker - a "fierce" footballer - seems to have found her calling.
"I've only been doing it for 12 months, but I can see myself doing it for the rest of my life," she said. "I think I've found my passion in work, which is great."
In a way, the McCarthy Catholic College graduate had been in training for the job long before she started it. In her youth, she gravitated towards people in need.
"I really enjoyed helping people growing you," she said. "So I wanted to do a job that was meaningful to me and helps make a difference in other people's lives.
"And I think that has definitely followed me through my footy."
Sharp, who grew up playing soccer and dreamed of becoming a Matilda, is a 2019 foundation player for the Swans women. This year, she was made captain for the first time.
Against the Saints at No. 1 Oval on Saturday morning, she will play her 49th game for the club. In the Swans's next match, against Gunnedah in a fortnight, she will become the first 50-gamer for the Swans women.
"The Tamworth Swans have definitely brought me a lot of happiness," she said. "When I first started [at the club], I wasn't in a very good mindset."
Swans president Josh McKenzie said Sharp's "sweet looks belie a fierce competitiveness".
"She combines natural athleticism with a strong kick and a tough, physical approach to the game, and has been a cornerstone of the side," he said.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
