The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business
Community

Tamworth business helping elderly people battle social isolation

RC
By Rachel Clark
July 1 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oxley Community Transport Service's Nakita Somerville, Leslee Bond and Sharon Tibbs. Picture by Peter Hardin
Oxley Community Transport Service's Nakita Somerville, Leslee Bond and Sharon Tibbs. Picture by Peter Hardin

Oxley Community Transport wants to help support the most isolated members of the community: the elderly.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.