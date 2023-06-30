A new suite of crime prevention measures will be rolled out across the region, including an expansion of CCTV in public spaces and a potential revival of neighbourhood watch schemes.
Tamworth Regional Council adopted a new community safety plan after a recent spate of high-profile crimes shocked the community and "disgusted" local police.
Deputy mayor and chair of the Tamworth Community Safety Working Group Mark Rodda said he was "very pleased" to see the plan "finally" reach council for final approval.
Speaking at council's ordinary meeting, Cr Rodda said recent crime statistics paint a "dismal" picture for criminal activities in Tamworth and he hopes those stats will encourage the NSW police minister, Yasmin Catley, to send more resources to the region.
"The facts are we don't have enough [resources]. You need only speak confidentially to general duties police, detectives, and they'll tell you the reality that there are simply not enough resources in Tamworth," Cr Rodda said.
Speaking to the media, mayor Russell Webb said the state government is responsible for addressing crime in our region, but the newly-approved plan will help council advocate for more resources.
"Many of the funds that we've sought in recent years have provided us with CCTV, and that's been a great bonus for us and the police," Cr Webb said.
He said if more funds are granted, a plan is in place to roll out CCTV to high-crime areas identified by police, but did not name which areas.
Other councillors spoke in favour of the crime prevention plan at council's most recent meeting.
Cr Judy Coates said while crime prevention is "not council's remit," she hopes the plan can be used to put "more pressure" on the state agencies, such as police, responsible for community safety.
Cr Brooke Southwell also stood in support of the measure.
"We've seen recently violence happening in some of our very own facilities," Cr Southwell said, referencing an attack in broad daylight at The Youthie earlier this week.
Cr Southwell also advocated for council's community safety working group to consider working more closely with organisations like Tamworth Family Support Services to address family and sexual violence in the region.
Cr Helen Tickle said the new plan addresses an often-overlooked aspect of crime prevention in regard to creating a safe, secure, and welcoming environment for residents.
"Having clean amenities, seating, and shade in public spaces creates pride in the neighbourhood, and that deters bad behaviour ... whereas when things get shabby you can unfortunately attract the wrong types of people," Cr Tickle said.
