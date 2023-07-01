Tamworth-based business Wall's Honey Co has won big at the Australian Rural Business Awards.
Founders Katelyn and Justin Wall took home the Rural Business of the Year Award, while also finishing runner up for the Australian Made Small Business Excellence Award and Innovation & Sustainability Excellence Award.
Mrs Wall said she was thrilled to have the full support of the Tamworth community.
"We are over the moon," she said.
"We're so grateful to our community, cause it is the People's Choice Award we won.
"That's the best part of our business, is our community and interacting with the community."
The awards celebrate and recognise the talent in Australian regional and rural businesses.
"This makes me feel so good to have recognition on a national scale," Mrs Wall said.
The couple began their beekeeping journey just shy of 10 years ago.
What started out as a weekend hobby has grown into a thriving business.
"From the beginning we had an excess supply and we started selling it from the beginning," Mr Wall said.
"Just over time, as the hive numbers increase, the supply increase and then it becomes to much work to just be a hobby."
Since then, the family have been 'busy bees', expanding their product range to include both raw honey and beeswax in bar form, beeswax wraps, and launching their new beeswax lip balms.
"The lip balms have been going really well. It's a long time to develop a product and getting the packaging right. We're looking at getting that product line into pharmacies and pushing that line," Mr Wall said.
Many Wall's Honey products can be found stocked in independent stores across Tamworth, Kootingal, Walcha, Manilla, Uralla, Quirindi, Armidale, and the Hunter Valley.
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
