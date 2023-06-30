The Northern Daily Leader
Harrison Tyres closes the door to long-time Quirindi business

By Rachel Gray
June 30 2023 - 4:30pm
Harrison Tyre Service employee Daniel Bundell, left, and owner Adrian Harrison at the Harrison Tyre Service which will shut for the last time on June 30, 2023. Picture supplied
A chapter of Quirindi business history ended on June 30 when local tyre dealer Adrian Harrison shut the doors to Harrison Tyres, located in George Street, for the last time.

