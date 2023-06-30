A chapter of Quirindi business history ended on June 30 when local tyre dealer Adrian Harrison shut the doors to Harrison Tyres, located in George Street, for the last time.
Harrison Tyres has been a fixture in Quirindi for nearly 60 years, but Mr Harrison felt it was time to retire so has sold his business to local tyre dealer, Quirindi Tyre Services.
"I would rather keep going but I can't go forever," he said.
"I didn't want to sell it but the time has come.
"When you factor in council rates, electricity and insurance, it costs a lot to keep a business open ... but we've done very well recently and we've never found the going too tough."
Mr Harrison said long-term employee Steve King is retiring after 47 years with the company, while Daniel Blundell, who has worked with Harrison Tyres for 19 years, will be heading off on holiday for a few weeks.
Harrison Tyres was opened on November 23, 1963. Mr Harrison said the business community was "quite large" in town at that time but about 60 years on, Quirindi had dwindled from five pubs to two, and down from five car dealerships to one.
"We've seen it drop down a bit from pubs closing and little shops closing but by-and-large it is a very good district," Mr Harrison said.
On June 28, Zest Cafe shut for the final time, and the small town's only newsagent closed about two months ago after decades in business.
"That was a big shock - it was like a meeting point every morning to go and get the paper and have a yarn with people," Mr Harrison said of the closure of the newsagency.
Mr Harrison moved to Newcastle in 2001 where he and his wife did the finances and accounts for the business.
He has been travelling to Quirindi every month, while Mr King and Mr Blundell have looked after the tyre shop.
