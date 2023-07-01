Tamworth's top businesses will come under the watchful eye of the judges ahead of the 2023 Quality Business Awards in September.
Businesses that have nominated for an award are being encouraged to put their very best foot forward as the judges begin their rounds.
Sixty independent and anonymous judges will be and about assessing businesses on strict criteria, including business and staff presentation, phone manner and overall customer service experience.
Tamworth Business Chamber President, Matthew Sweeney, says it will be a difficult task for judges, with so many quality businesses already in the mix.
"We have so many excellent and dynamic businesses in our local community and the awards are an ideal way to shine a light on our small business operators who go above and beyond even through the difficult times," Mr Sweeney said.
"With a rigorous judging process in place, we can expect strong competition in each of the 29 categories to determine who will be crowned as the 2023 winners."
The judges themselves have come from a variety of fields, with a range of experiences.
A minimum of two judges have been assigned to each award category.
"It is vitally important that all judges remain anonymous to ensure an impartial and transparent outcome," Mr Sweeney said.
Business that have been nominated for a 2023 Quality Business Awards are also being encouraged to accept the nomination, to ensure they are in the running.
"All businesses who receive a nomination will be contacted by Chamber staff via phone and receive an email with instructions on how to accept," said Mr Sweeney.
Nominations for the 2023 Quality Business Awards close on July 10. Community members can nominate their favourite business via QR code or the Tamworth Business Chamber website, or by calling the Tamworth Business Chamber office on (02) 6766 4810.
Winners of the 2023 Quality Business Awards will be crowned at the gala dinner on Friday, September 8.
