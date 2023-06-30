Spring Ridge locals Marie and her brother Fred Lawson invented the Koala Tartan, the Liverpool Plains Tartan, the Heavy Horse Tartan and the Crofters Tartan.
Working from their 200-hectare farm west of Tamworth, they dye and hand weave original tartans that they get registered via the Scottish Register of Tartans, so anybody in Australia or around the world can wear them.
Historically, the tartan was associated with clans in Scotland and even today it is frowned upon in the Celtic nation by those who don a tartan not of their own family's lineage or association.
Each of the Lawson's patterns is different, with the green, blue and red Crofters Tartan being registered in 2005 to mark the establishment of their Crofters Weaving Mill in Spring Ridge.
"Every colour has a representation in the tartan, for example, the Koala Tartan is done in the colours of the koala," Ms Lawson said of the predominantly grey, brown and eucalypt-green cloth.
The Heavy Horse Tartan, created in 2010, features brown, green, orange and purple, whereas greens and bright blues have been used in the Liverpool Plains Tartan created in 2017.
They source as many of the raw materials locally as they can for their tartans, woven shawls, scarfs, wedding sashes, rugs and more from wool, mohair, alpaca, silk, cotton or linen.
Tartans will be out in force on International Tartan Day, held on July 1, as descendants of Scottish migrants pause to remember the repeal of the Proscription Act on that day in 1782.
The act made it a punishable offence to wear a tartan as a brutal British government sought to 'disarm the Highlands in Scotland' in an attempt to destroy the clans' identities and economic structures.
In defiance, the Scots continued to wear the tartan in secret, and the "Kirkin' o' the Tartan" was established, where people would take a square of their clan's tartan to the church and have it blessed.
In the Hunter Valley, the township of Aberdeen will pause to hold it's annual Highland Games on July 1, where the historic ritual will be performed, and Tamworth Pipe Band's pipe major Jamie Hunt will don his tartan to play the bagpipes with the band during the event.
Mr Hunt, said the said there was also a Highland dance, called "Seann Triubhas" in the Scottish tongue of Gaelic, which means "put on the trousers" or "old trousers", which is tied-in with the tradition of the repeal of the act.
"They do the highland dancing in the kilt in secret, and when the Redcoats (English military) would come, they'd say, 'kick off your kilt and put on your trousers'," Mr Hunt said.
The tartan is steeped in ancient history and tradition, with one of the earliest being of a black and white wool weave which was found in Scotland and said to date back to 1500 to 1600AD.
