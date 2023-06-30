Students at Oxley High are donning their sleepwear and selling delicious pastries to help raise money for sick kids within regional communities.
On Thursday, June 29, year 11 and 12 students ran a gold-coin pyjama day and held a bake sale in the latest of a series of fundraising events Oxley for the volunteer-run charity Little Wings.
"We've raised more than ten grand so far and we're trying to get just a little bit more before the end of the year," Oxley student Matthew Barratt said.
READ ALSO:
Little Wings offers free transport to sick kids in rural areas who require life-saving medical services only accessible in big cities.
"They're an amazing organisation and it's great to be able to help them out," Mr Barratt said.
The delicious desserts proved popular with the students as a queue for the table quickly formed and ended up wrapping around most of the school's courtyard.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.