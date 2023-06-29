New children's playgrounds have been opened in Tamworth - perfectly timed for the July school holidays - and received a rousing thumbs up from the youngsters on hand to test drive the equipment.
Tamworth mayor Russell Webb encouraging families from across the region to explore and test the new playgrounds: at Viaduct Park and Tamworth Sports Dome, with a third already opened at Moore Creek Recreation Ground.
The construction of the play spaces began in April with the help of $745,000 in funding from the Australian Government's Local Roads and Community Infrastructure Program (LRCIP).
As a growing regional city, Cr Webb said infrastructure, such as these playgrounds, helped ensure the city was "liveable" - not only for existing families but for those moving to Tamworth.
"With the city's level of growth, it is important community infrastructure reflected the needs of the community with public amenities that also provide ease of access," he said.
"Everything council does is designed to make Tamworth a better place to live."
Cr Webb said the Viaduct Park plans were part of the Viaduct Park Master Plan adopted by council in 2020, with the aim of creating a vibrant recreational and sporting precinct in the middle of the city.
"The Viaduct skate part was well used by residents but needed additional facilities to cater to younger children," he said.
"Council is continuing to explore ways we can lift the standard of accessibility and infrastructure across all townships and villages within our region.
"Whether they're visiting our region for the day or they are living in our community, I hope that children of all ages and abilities can have fun and enjoy the spaces we have created for them."
Council project officer Amos Fenn said community feedback had played a key role in the design decisions for the playgrounds.
