The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Tamworth council opens new playgrounds in time for school holiday break

By Emma Downey
Updated June 29 2023 - 5:24pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

New children's playgrounds have been opened in Tamworth - perfectly timed for the July school holidays - and received a rousing thumbs up from the youngsters on hand to test drive the equipment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.