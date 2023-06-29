The heart of the city is set to transform into a winter wonderland for one night next month to keep spirits high despite the winter chill.
'A Winter's Night on Fitzroy' promises to entertain guests of all ages on Saturday, July 29, at Fitzroy Plaza in Tamworth's CBD.
"There will be fire pits, live music, and other entertainment for the whole family to come along and see," Tamworth Regional Council Event Coordinator Natasha Little said.
She said the event is hoping to capitalise on an influx of visitors as two major rugby teams from Sydney, the Wests Tigers and the South Sydney Rabbitohs, fly into town to face off at Scully Park.
"This event is backing on to the NRL that is being played on the Friday night, encouraging people to stay for one more night," Ms Little said.
Council is putting their weight behind the event as part of their 'One More Night' campaign to boost Tamworth's visitor economy.
"This One-More tourism campaign is a great opportunity to invite your friends and family to visit the Tamworth region, stay one more night, enjoy one more drink and have a unique country experience." said Jacqueline O'Neill, council's Director of Growth and Prosperity.
In addition to live music, there will also be a silent disco by Arts North West and activities to keep the kids entertained such as craft sessions and face painting.
There are even rumours that snowflakes will fall on the plaza, and some of Fitzroy's best have agreed to cater the event.
Homestead Café will have a stand for their decadent hot chocolates, Burger Urge is getting on board with some hearty specials, and kids will eat free at the Post Office Hotel.
"We are thrilled to be part of this event and offer our delicious hot chocolates which will include marshmallows, cream and chocolate sauce and we'll also be serving hot doughnuts and churros!" said Jeffrey Withers, owner of Homestead Café.
Though the event has council's support, Project Manager Lisa McMahon said the budget for the event is "very small," relying on the generosity of local businesses to bring it all together.
"We're hoping a small spend brings us a big benefit," Ms McMahon said.
She said each visitor to Tamworth that stays an extra night contributes an estimated $156 to the local economy.
Over the year that can mean upwards of $20 million going into Tamworth businesses.
'A Winter's Night on Fitzroy' is a free event, open to everyone.
Council says the night's full list of businesses, stalls, and entertainment will be released soon.
Event coordinators for council said the night on Fitzroy could become a regular winter draw depending on this year's success.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
