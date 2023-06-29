The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Council

Liverpool Plains approves fees and charges for 2023 to 2024

RG
By Rachel Gray
June 30 2023 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Quirindi pony club can afford to continue to operate at the local racecourse after Liverpool Plains council decided to keep their annual fees the same as last year. Picture supplied
The Quirindi pony club can afford to continue to operate at the local racecourse after Liverpool Plains council decided to keep their annual fees the same as last year. Picture supplied

Quirindi Pony Club president Dan Peterson has welcomed a decision by Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC) not to increase their annual costs for hiring the Quirindi Racecourse and Showgrounds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.