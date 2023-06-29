Quirindi Pony Club president Dan Peterson has welcomed a decision by Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC) not to increase their annual costs for hiring the Quirindi Racecourse and Showgrounds.
"It's really difficult, we're just sort of treading water," Mr Peterson said of the challenging financial times the pony club is in.
The decision was made at the June 28 LPSC meeting, where councillors also adopted the draft fees and charges schedule and Operational Plan for the upcoming financial year.
Mr Peterson said the additional $1300 that the council had proposed they would have to pay could have forced the closure of the small town pony club, as other costs rise and membership falls.
"With numbers going down, we would have eventually run out of money," Mr Peterson said.
The Quirindi Pony Club will now only have to pay the same as the previous year for use of the grounds, which amounts to about $3210 with indexation, instead of $4500 the council was going to charge.
The pony club occupies the racecourse grounds for about 16 days of the year, and is able to pay the annual fee to the council via costs to members and the public associated with running their annual competition in March.
Mr Peterson has asked locals to consider joining the Quirindi Pony Club to boost numbers and strengthen the local community connection.
Some fees and charges are about to increase, such as a five per cent hike on waste and sewage services, partly due to cracking underground clay pipes which desperately need replacing.
The council's $87.4 million budget includes $6 million to complete the Quipolly water project.
The water project, which includes an 18.5 kilometre pipeline running from Werris Creek to Quirindi and 2.5 megalitre water storage tank with pumps, lights and other fittings, is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.
The budget also includes $12.6m for the Werris Creek Industrial Precinct Southern Access Project, $4.6 million for the Quirindi Aquatic Centre, $6.1m for Quirindi Waste-Water Treatment Plant and $8m capital works on council's Road Infrastructure Network.
There is also at least $500,000 put aside for the Longfield Oval 1 and 2 lighting upgrades, and nearly $1m for the Gurton Street and Bridge Road bridges.
Mayor Doug Hawkins congratulated council staff on their hard work to "improve the viability of the shire".
"There are many important and exciting projects currently in progress that will significantly enhance life for people residing and working in the Liverpool Plains region," Cr Hawkins said.
"I am pleased with the ongoing improvement to our financial position especially in view of the fact we have had a pandemic to navigate through and other major factors to contend with over the past few years."
The operational plan, and fees and charges are available via the Liverpool Plains Shire Council's website.
