A MAGISTRATE has backflipped on bail for a Tamworth man facing drug supply charges.
Christopher William Jack Stevens told magistrate Julie Soars he won't let her down when she released him from custody this week.
"I will not let none of you guys down, I promise," Stevens told the court.
Stevens appeared in Tamworth Local Court from custody where he has been held since he was arrested after a drug raid at a house on David Street, in South Tamworth, on June 14.
READ ALSO:
Court was paused briefly after the unsuccessful bid for bail to escort Stevens down to the police cells after an emotional outburst.
He told the court he was sorry for his previous behaviour while his solicitor made a fresh application for bail.
Legal Aid solicitor Wendy McAuliffe offered up new strict bail conditions which she said should eliminate any concerns of reoffending.
She said Stevens would be of good behaviour, and live at an address with his parents outside of Tamworth.
"It's a very supportive environment for Mr Stevens," Ms McAuliffe said.
"They [Stevens' parents] are always supportive of him, but not supportive of his behaviours and not getting help."
Ms McAuliffe said she hoped Ms Soars would be more open to bail knowing that the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) would not be taking on the matter, and the charges would remain in the local court.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie said although he believes Stevens' parents are "good people", the police would maintain its opposition to bail.
"The prosecution really does struggle with the protection of the community," he said.
"I still say there's an unacceptable risk."
Stevens told the court if he was granted bail he "promised" not to reoffend.
"This [being in custody] has scared me enough," he said.
Ms Soars backflipped on her previous decision, and granted Stevens bail on strict conditions.
She said his lack of a record for drug-related matters, and "very low level" quantities of methamphetamine he is accused of supply helped him in his release application.
Stevens was released from custody on the condition he be of good behaviour, report daily to police, steer clear of drugs and alcohol, and keep out of Tamworth unless attending court or medical appointments.
He was also ordered to live at an address in Niangala with his parents, and take prescribed medications.
In court, Stevens pleaded not guilty to supplying more than an indictable amount of a prohibited drug; owner or occupier knowingly allow use as drug premises; supplying drugs; and three counts of possessing a prohibited drug.
He is yet to enter pleas to driving with an illicit drug in his blood.
Stevens will return to court in August.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.