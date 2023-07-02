Celebrating the rich culture of the First Nations community, Tamworth Regional Gallery is hosting a series of captivating exhibitions as part of this year's NAIDOC Week celebrations.
In Dhurranmay-Gal Dhirrabuu (Outstanding Leaders), well known Tamworth Aboriginal photographer Danny Dalton pays homage to the exceptional leaders within the First Nations community.
Dalton's photography captures the essence of individuals, families, and the broader community, emphasizing their positive qualities and the contributions they make to society.
This exhibition aligns perfectly with this year's NAIDOC theme, 'For Our Elders' highlighting the indispensable role that Elders play across generations and pave the way for us to take the paths we can take today.
Dhiriyagu: For Our Elders Exhibition, presented by the Gomeroi Culture Academy, is a heartfelt tribute to the enduring legacy of the Elders.
The collection showcases the exquisite craftsmanship of local weaving, painting, carvings, language, and photographs.
Through the eyes of the young Gomeroi people, visitors are taken on a journey that encapsulates the love, strength, family, and cultural connections that have been passed down for over 80,000 years.
It serves as a reminder of the invaluable wisdom and guidance our Elders continue to bestow upon us.
Additionally, the Tamworth Regional Gallery welcomes the Australian Museum's digital installation, The Birds of Australia STORYBOX to the Library and Gallery forecourt.
This public art installation combines the extraordinary bird illustrations of John and Elizabeth Gould with First Nations storytelling and knowledge.
Tracing the Gould's expedition across New South Wales in the 1800s, the installation sheds light on the vital role that First Nations guides and knowledge played in their study.
The STORYBOX installation will also feature local content and contribution from local First Nations artists as part of the NAIDOC week celebrations.
These exhibitions celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the Gomeroi people and the outstanding leaders within our community.
Tamworth Regional Gallery has provided a platform for these stories to be shared, allowing visitors to engage with the First Nations culture, history, and conservation efforts.
We encourage everyone to immerse themselves in these exhibitions and celebrate the enduring spirit and wisdom of our Elders.
