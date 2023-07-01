New art installations celebrating contemporary Australian drawing and dual perspectives of bird life are currently on display at the Tamworth Regional Gallery this weekend.
The 2022 Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award (JADA) opened on Friday June 23.
Fifty-six artists were selected for he exhibition from 641 entries to be featured in a exhibition open to regional audiences until 2024.
The exhibition encapsulates the extraordinary spectrum of current drawing practice, from the expressive and abstract, to hyper-realism, and works that evoke a poetic and emotional response to our world.
The prize is generously supported by the Friends of Grafton Gallery, and will be on exhibition until Sunday August 27.
Don't miss the new digital, outdoor installation from the Australian Museum highlighting the incredible world of Australia's bird life is now open in the Tamworth Library and Gallery forecourt until Sunday, August 27.
READ ALSO:
Presented on an interactive storytelling cube as a piece of public art, The Birds of Australia STORYBOX, brings to life the iconic bird illustrations of John and Elizabeth Gould together with First Nations storytelling and knowledge.
While uncovering John and Elizabeth's bird expedition across NSW, the outdoor installation further explores why understanding the significance of Australian birds from the perspective of First Nations people and their role in connecting to country is vital to our fragile future.
President of the Friends of Tamworth Regional Gallery, Penne Fraser, is looking forward to seeing how the public engage and support with exhibitions featured by the gallery.
"Tamworth Regional Gallery is trying to build upon the variety of art practices, artists and ideas that viewers can gain access to in our region, and these exhibitions are a fantastic display of that commitment to variety in action," she said.
Please visit the Tamworth Regional Gallery wesite, https://tamworthregionalgallery.com.au, for details about opening hours and further information about exhibitions.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.