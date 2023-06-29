The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

2023 grade 4 state pennants finals start in Tamworth

June 30 2023 - 9:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
State pennants finals got under way in Tamworth on Friday morning.
State pennants finals got under way in Tamworth on Friday morning.

The grade four state pennant finals have commenced in Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.