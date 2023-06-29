The grade four state pennant finals have commenced in Tamworth.
The South Tamworth Bowling Club is co-hosting the event with the West Tamworth Bowling Club and the North Tamworth Bowling Club.
The local Zone 3 team competing in the event is a team from North Tamworth, who commence their games on Friday at West Tamworth.
Play will be conducted at all three venues on Friday morning and afternoon, as well as on Saturday morning.
Play commences at 8.30am and 12.30pm each day.
Sixteen teams from each zone across NSW are competing for the state pennant flag in the grade four competition.
Each team plays three games in a section.
The top two from each section will play off in the quarter-finals on Saturday afternoon at the South Tamworth Bowling Club.
The semi-finals and finals will be staged on Sunday at South Tamworth, with the presentation of the state flags at about 4.30pm on Sunday.
State finals in grades one to seven will be held across the state.
Teams from Zone 3 will compete in grades two to seven.
Grade two: the Gunnedah Services and Bowling Club (playing at Ballina and Byron Bay).
Grade three: Inverell RSM (playing at Charlestown and Lambton).
Grade four: the North Tamworth Bowing Club (West Tamworth).
Grade five: the Quirindi Bowling Club (Dubbo).
Grade six: the South Tamworth Bowling Club (Warilla).
Grade seven: Werris Creek (Northmead and Dundas).
