A JUVENILE is in custody after police pounced in the wake of a break-in at a South Tamworth home on Wednesday.
The Cobb and Co Circuit property was hit in the early hours of June 28 by a group of juveniles.
Detective Inspector Jason Darcy confirmed CCTV showed footage of the break-in, but unlocked doors and windows had made easy access for offenders.
"Police from Operation Mongoose moved swiftly and detained a young person in South Tamworth on Wednesday morning," he said.
"That young person was taken to Tamworth Police Station and charged with aggravated break-and-enter and being involved in a criminal group."
READ ALSO:
The young person was refused bail to front a closed bail hearing in Tamworth Children's Court.
Police said the group is suspected to be behind a spike in crime across Tamworth. Operation Mongoose - the dedicated Oxley police property crime squad - has been relaunched to target those involved.
"There is a group of youths we believe that are involved in this recent property crime activity," Detective Darcy said.
"But we remind community members to lock up, secure their homes and valuables and target-harden their premises to deter offenders."
Anyone with information on the break-in, or who saw a group acting suspiciously in the South Tamworth area, is urged to contact Tamworth police on 6768 2999.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.