Tamworth Regional Council has just endorsed its Tamworth Regional Council Community Safety and Crime Prevention Plan 2023-2028. Precious few submissions were received from community members, but then I fear that statistic reflects the despondency of our community in relation to crime and safety issues generally. Apart from that social media is littered with local events such as the recent horrific attempted car-jacking and callous assault on a mother and her daughter in Coledale aka West Tamworth, the murder in South Tamworth, the embarrassing brawl at East Tamworth Woolies.
Our communities are vulnerable because we have a chronic lack of police resources. This is not only reflected in Tamworth city but larger towns such as Gunnedah and our smaller towns and villages. Politicians and senior bureaucrats like to deny the staff deficits, but its true. Furthermore, we are also vulnerable because there are precious few programmes to address recidivism and those that are available, over-subscribed and in need of funding boosts or other enhancements. The NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) paints the dismal picture of under-resourced vulnerable regions. I am hoping that between Council's Community Safety and Crime Prevention Plan 2023-2028 and the BOCSAR statistics for regional NSW the new Police Minister will consider addressing our region's vulnerabilities and give our local police the additional resources they need.
We also need a whole-of-government approach to dealing with our region's miscreants. The precious few police do a wonderful job under trying circumstances, but once they face a magistrate, are invariably released back into the community because gaol isn't the answer. What is? Ultimately our communities will need to address the breakdown in law and order, which isn't a phenomenon that has occurred overnight. The lack of respect, discipline, self-control, neglect, abuse, of one generation to the next. The rights of the child, balanced against the rights of parents and victims. People that think they don't have to contribute to the advancement of their community in any positive way. Illicit substance abuse, delinquency, domestic violence and dissension in our communities is telling and it isn't a pretty vista of the future. We are witness to the excruciating downfall of western civilisation in the image of the decadent Roman Empire, the reckoning is approaching. But I digress.
Mark Rodda, Tamworth
There are water powered hydro electric stations in the Dams at Keepit, Nymboida, Dumaresq dams. Are they working or mothballed? With our electricity bill to rise. If working should be helpful to home and businesses. As the solar farms that are in the north and northwest.
Ken Lloyd, Gunnedah
So the power prices are expected to rise even further. That's early morning news for 30th June for July 1st? Now how could politicians of all colours allow this to happen to the people they proport to represent. Now many more will fall down the cracks in our immediate future, but who will not be too bothered like your parties who poorly mismanaged, allowed too much profiteering for the party donors pockets.
Jobs for the boys etc, as ministers who would not know the difference between a pole or a polecat. Liberals (main offenders) Labor, both who only think NSW (Newcastle, Sydney, Wollongong), whereas almost everything is underground and what's not seen does not exist. Exception is the crooked party who sold you out of your poles and wires, abolished your electricity county councils.
Stuffed the health services into the shambles is today and only has one member in parliament to represent the whole of Rural NSW ie. Adam Marshall. Member for Armidale. The rest are ego trippers from another planet in our universe, who usurped what was left of our needed public utilities and the ones who will not bother about any price hikes for us unwashed peons, as all they have to do is organise another pay rise (At your expense) for themselves to solve their problems and pump up the donors again.
National Party ideology. You lose! We win. You just vote us back in again!!!
Allan Lisle, Tamworth
I have noted the use of gas promoting advertisements on television lately. Gas being renewable is a dominating inclusion in the promotion. One thing is certain, and that is if natural gas is renewable it is the only renewable product in existence that when used to produce energy releases extremely large amounts of greenhouse gases that are the prime cause of human induced climate change.
Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank SA
Rather than take sides in the debate over the Voice, it seems that there already is a solution to this issue staring us in the face. Our PM continues to argue that the Indigenous population needs to be listened to and I fully support that.
However, it is not the population at large who need to listen, it is the parliament; the Minister and Department of Indigenous Affairs plus all of those agencies living off government grants supposedly to help the Indigenous population. For many years all forms of government and political parties have failed in this. The current PM needs to grow some backbone and get all of those people off their backsides to do their job properly or move them on. We don't need a change in the constitution to achieve it, but Albo would still create his legacy if he got the job done using existing resources correctly.
We also don't need a change in the constitution to recognise Indigenous people, as the population at large already recognise them as Australians. If we can't achieve this necessary need by simply getting people to do their job properly, how will a change to the constitution achieve it? It will still need all of those responsible to carry out their roles successfully.
The recent death of Simon Crean highlights what a man of principle he was. He stuck to his guns over Australia's involvement in the illegal and immoral invasion of Iraq, despite the fact there were no votes in this position. Mr Crean's principled stand lies in stark contrast to John Howard's obsequious US support. I think it is high time Howard, Bush and Blair faced some consequences for their act of aggression in Iraq. If we're going to call out Vladimir Putin for his illegal invasion of Ukraine, we should also hold others to the same standard.
At the moment, the top opinion that will have a person censored or ignored is calling for negotiations in the Ukraine war. At any other time, seemingly, such sentiments would be par for the course. But not so in this instance, as it seems the West wants to bleed the Russians dry. When it doesn't suit the present narrative, it struggles to pass through the mass media filters.
Where's the United Nations in all of this? Not a word either about the Minsk agreements. Any focus on the Minsk agreements might draw attention to the fact that the conflict between Ukraine and Russia goes back long before February 2022. It wouldn't be helpful for the agenda unfolding to put the crisis in its proper context for the general public. God forbid, people could then start seeing the geopolitical significance of the conflict. Blackrock and JPMorgan are stepping up to rebuild Ukraine after the war. Is this the new business model: war, destruction, investment, reconstruction, profits, war, destruction, investment, reconstruction, profits, war... that has superceded: pandemic, totalitarianism, vaccines, profits?
I believe Peter Dutton has become the most divisive person in Canberra. His attempt to damage the government by trying to turn people away from the "yes" vote unfortunately takes fear mongering to a new level. Those who fall for his misinformation and untruths will one day wake up to the fact they were tricked into voting "no" for his political gain only, and were fooled by his disingenuous opposition to the government plan for The Voice to Parliament. He doesn't fool me and shouldn't fool you; I expect he will vote "yes" and be a proud Australian, as he should be in the face of this incredible debate in Canberra.
Parliamentary political foolery can be easily laughed off by some, but impressionable people can become biased by lies and stupidity. The debate has brought the Liberal coalition to a new low and can embarrass his party in ways nobody wants. I urge you to vote 'yes' and ignore the silly play in the parliamentary chamber.
