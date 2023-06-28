We also need a whole-of-government approach to dealing with our region's miscreants. The precious few police do a wonderful job under trying circumstances, but once they face a magistrate, are invariably released back into the community because gaol isn't the answer. What is? Ultimately our communities will need to address the breakdown in law and order, which isn't a phenomenon that has occurred overnight. The lack of respect, discipline, self-control, neglect, abuse, of one generation to the next. The rights of the child, balanced against the rights of parents and victims. People that think they don't have to contribute to the advancement of their community in any positive way. Illicit substance abuse, delinquency, domestic violence and dissension in our communities is telling and it isn't a pretty vista of the future. We are witness to the excruciating downfall of western civilisation in the image of the decadent Roman Empire, the reckoning is approaching. But I digress.