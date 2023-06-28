The Northern Daily Leader
Northern Daily Leader letters to the editor; Saturday, July 1, 2023

By Letters to the Editor
Updated June 30 2023 - 1:00pm, first published June 28 2023 - 4:12pm
Councillors approved a new five-year crime prevention plan at an ordinary council meeting on Thursday, June 29. Picture file
Crime and safety 

Tamworth Regional Council has just endorsed its Tamworth Regional Council Community Safety and Crime Prevention Plan 2023-2028. Precious few submissions were received from community members, but then I fear that statistic reflects the despondency of our community in relation to crime and safety issues generally. Apart from that social media is littered with local events such as the recent horrific attempted car-jacking and callous assault on a mother and her daughter in Coledale aka West Tamworth, the murder in South Tamworth, the embarrassing brawl at East Tamworth Woolies.

