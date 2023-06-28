Since Varroa mite was first detected within sentinel hives at the Port of Newcastle in June 2022, more than 2100 staff from bodies including NSW DPI, Local Land Services, NSW Rural Fire Service, industry groups, beekeepers and volunteers have contributed more than 451,000 hours towards fighting the pest, and according to the DPI hundreds of field and logistical personnel remain actively committed to eradicating the Varroa mite from the nation.

