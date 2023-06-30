Caitlin Blanch is a master wordsmith.
The Year 12 Peel High School student's passion and charisma earned her a place in the state final round of the Plain English Speaking Award competition recently.
Caitlin was one of six students in the state to compete.
The competition aims to encourage young people to develop their skills in speech writing and public speaking.
Her final eight-minute speech tackled a topic close to her heart: the discrimination and the attitude barriers faced by people with disability.
"I looked at disability pretty broadly, so the discrimination and the attitude barriers that people with disability face," Caitlin said.
"How we have this idea that somehow disability is the limitation, but rather it's the attitudes and infrastructure of society that is the adversity."
READ ALSO:
She utilised the viewpoint and quotes of Australian disability rights activist Stella Young, in her speech to look at the impact of 'inspiration porn'.
"Inspiration porn is setting a lower standard for achievement for people with disability, or having an expectation for people who have disability," she said.
"So, when they exceed it by doing things that are considered normal they are considered inspiration, because they are someone with disability."
As a young woman with a disability, Caitlin says she was able to relate to the topic. Her disability is Osteogenesis Imperfecta, which is a genetic disease that causes her bones to be weak and break easily.
"This is something I have come up against. Going on excursion for example and receiving awards for just going on the excursion, which is quite bizarre, because I did not do anything exceptional," she said.
"Along with looking at how the media comments on it. So, I deconstructed different media that I see and the dominant portrayal of people with disability within that.
"So a lot of Facebook memes and posts that used to evoke some sort of sensation of pity towards someone with disability and thus some sort of inspiration from an audience of people without disability."
As Caitlin progressed through the rounds of the competition, she received high praise from the judges.
During her impromptu round, she explored hot button topics in the news.
"So the prompt was stuck in the middle and I looked at the ways that politicians can't say too much or too little as it may impact the community," she said.
"I looked at this in reference to the Voice to Parliament and even COVID. How we didn't feel like we were getting enough information, but made it out to the other end."
After she graduates Caitlin wants to study a combined degree of law and international relations.
She also hopes to continue to utilise her love of public speaking to be able to advocate for her community.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.