A COURT has heard graphic details about how a motorbike rider's bone was sticking out of his leg after he was hit by a car at a busy Tamworth intersection.
The man was riding along Barnes Street in Taminda when he crashed into a utility vehicle, and was thrown from the bike.
Benjamin Joel Monckton, the driver of the vehicle, fronted Tamworth Local Court this week after he was charged with negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm.
The court heard Monckton was travelling on Wirraway Street at about 6:45am on April 13 when he stopped at the intersection to turn right onto Barnes Street.
The 32-year-old's defence solicitor Garry Johnston said Monckton had stopped, and waited, but didn't see the motorbike travelling behind a large vehicle turning out of the intersection.
"The [police] fact sheet itself states the motorbike was very difficult to see," Mr Johnston said.
"Mr Monckton did everything he was expected to do as a driver, but see someone who was almost impossible to see."
Court documents show Monckton thought he was clear to enter the intersection when he saw the large vehicle turning onto Wirraway Street, but didn't notice the motorcycle.
After entering the intersection, the motorcycle crashed into the side of Monckton's vehicle, which threw the rider from the bike.
The rider suffered an open fracture to his left leg and was transferred to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for treatment.
According to police, Monckton was remorseful and genuinely upset about the accident.
Mr Johnston asked the court to consider a non-conviction so the 32-year-old could keep his licence.
"A disqualification period would have many ongoing ramifications," he said.
"Yes there is harm done, but it's lower level negligence."
Magistrate Julie Soars agreed it was a "lower level matter" but with "serious harm done".
"The issue is the harm done to the victim," she said.
"It's a difficult offence for me not to record a conviction on."
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie said the victim will require extensive treatment, but Monckton's negligence was "quite low".
"It's a busy intersection, there's lots of cars on Barnes Street," he said.
Monckton was ordered to be of good behaviour for 14 months, but a criminal conviction was not recorded.
He was granted a full discount on the sentence for his early plea.
