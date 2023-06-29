The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Power price rises hit hard for Tamworth residents and businesses

RC
By Rachel Clark
Updated June 29 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Newcastle student Emily Castles also works full-time as a barista, and still struggles to cover all her costs. Picture Gareth Gardner
University of Newcastle student Emily Castles also works full-time as a barista, and still struggles to cover all her costs. Picture Gareth Gardner

Households and businesses will need to tighten their belts with power bills set to rise, again.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.