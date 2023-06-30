A group which strives to keep people connected to their community is celebrating a special occasion.
The University of the Third Age (U3A) recently marked their 15th birthday in Tamworth and awarded one member, John Sharkey, a lifetime membership.
"It's an absolute honour," Mr Sharkey said. "I am surprised and humbled."
Mr Sharkey joined U3A only two years after it established a base in Tamworth in 2008.
The group's aim is to keep those over the age of 50 connected to their local community via regular activities and courses.
Mr Sharkey has been the group's vice president, president and secretary over the years, while also actively encouraging others to get involved.
His favourite activity is the Thursday morning history lesson at the Astronomy Centre, where recent topics have included medieval history and Australian history.
To celebrate the 15th anniversary, about 30 members gathered at Gregory's Restaurant on Saturday, June 24, for a low-key luncheon complete with speeches and birthday bubbles.
There is no age limit nor knowledge prerequisites, tests or exams for those wanting to join, just an annual $50 fee, which entitles members to as many lessons or activities as they can handle.
Mr Sharkey said the most important aspect of U3A is the friendships and socialisation provided to people who are more subject to loneliness during their retirement years.
"I'm thinking of one lady who was by herself after her husband passed away," Mr Sharkey said.
"And now she is really into it, she's found a new lease on life.
"It is so so true that we see people coming along who need something. And soon their demeanour changes."
The U3A in Tamworth currently has 294 members on their books, with about 26 courses and activities such as walking, tennis, card games, lessons on Shakespeare and even wine appreciation classes held each week.
The U3A was established in the French city of Toulouse about 50 years ago by Professor Pierre Vellas and has since spread across Europe and South East Asia.
