The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Zest cafe and catering in Quirindi has closed for the final time

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated June 28 2023 - 6:37pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beth Kerr with one of her employees Molly shortly before Zest cafe and catering shut for the final time on June 28, 2023. Picture supplied
Beth Kerr with one of her employees Molly shortly before Zest cafe and catering shut for the final time on June 28, 2023. Picture supplied

Owner of Zest cafe in Quirinidi Beth Kerr is hanging up her chef's hat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.