Owner of Zest cafe in Quirinidi Beth Kerr is hanging up her chef's hat.
She's closing her nine-year-old business in the quest for new adventures.
"I've just been in hospitality for a long time [about 21 years] and I'm just looking to do something new," Ms Kerr said.
"It's just not a passion for me anymore.
"I do have another job to go to so that's the reason I'm closing and it's because I have another opportunity somewhere else."
Ms Kerr opened the doors to the cafe and catering business on George Street in 2014, shortly after moving there from Walgett for family reasons.
The joint has since become a popular stop with locals, many ordering their favourite turkey on sourdough, or Barramundi fish dishes, with waffles or smashed avocado on toast the hottest items on the breakfast menu.
"They're all devastated," Ms Kerr said about her loyal customers.
Locals have been leaving kind farewell messages on the cafe's Facebook page, thanking them for their "service and dedication", and wishing them "all the best for the future".
Ms Kerr said all of the cafe's staff, including Molly, Sharon and high school student Deanna, have found other jobs, with Jill heading off on a holiday after five years with the company.
The eatery shut its doors for the final time at 3pm on Wednesday, June 28, with staff expected to regroup for an early 'Christmas in June' complete with dinner and drinks at a local restaurant to say their last goodbyes.
It comes only a couple of months after Quirindi's only newsagency closed, leaving customers heading to the nearby service station to buy the local newspaper and other sundries.
