The Dungowan Cowgirls rebounded from a loss to Gunnedah in gritty fashion on Saturday, as they eeked out a narrow victory over the implacable Werris Creek Magpies at home.
Coach Breanna Brown told Group 4 Media it was a "good win", with the margin at 12-8 by full time.
"A bit tough. We like to do it the hard way," Brown joked, "but credit to Werris Creek. They've come a long way and played really well."
Also read:
She praised Emma Carrigan's performance, along with that of Jaimee Quayle, Georgia Horniman, and Georgia Holcombe.
The victory cements Dungowan's spot at fourth on the ladder, just three above the Magpies.
North Tamworth, Kootingal-Moonbi, and Gunnedah are first, second, and third respectively, separated each by just one point.
The Roosters got no chance to stretch their wings on Saturday as Boggabri forfeited, while Gunnedah felled Moree, 30-6, and North Tamworth hammered Narrabri, 54-0.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.