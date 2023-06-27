The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Group 4: Cowgirls beat Magpies, and a wrap of League Tag action

By Zac Lowe
Updated June 27 2023 - 7:17pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Cowgirls didn't shy away from a determined Werris Creek outfit. Picture by Zac Lowe.
The Cowgirls didn't shy away from a determined Werris Creek outfit. Picture by Zac Lowe.

The Dungowan Cowgirls rebounded from a loss to Gunnedah in gritty fashion on Saturday, as they eeked out a narrow victory over the implacable Werris Creek Magpies at home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.