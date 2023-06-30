A WOMAN has admitted she had no intention to pay when she stole almost $900 worth of clothing and accessories from a Tamworth store.
Stephanie Koumpis said she was "deeply remorseful", "regretful", and "embarrassed" when she pleaded guilty to an illegal shopping spree at Town and Country Boutique.
The Brisbane woman - who was living in Tamworth at the time - told the court the stress from a relationship breakdown had led to the offending.
"It was just a stupid mistake," she said.
The 46-year-old pulled up outside the boutique on Dowe Street at about 10:30am on February 2 before entering the store with two empty bags.
After she was greeted by two staff members, Koumpis walked to the back of the store and shoved a yellow dress worth $305 in one of the bags.
She then moved to the front counter and picked up a candle worth $45, and a wallet with a $150 price tag and placed them in her bag.
At the front of the store she grabbed a $211 navy blue handbag, and a jumper worth $181 before leaving the store and driving off without paying.
That night, the store owner put a post on Facebook about the theft, which Koumpis saw.
At about 11am the next day, the 46-year-old returned the items to the store in the same condition.
Officers visited her Tamworth address later that day, and Koumpis admitted she had no intentions of paying for the items but felt "remorseful" for her actions.
She pleaded guilty to one count of larceny and told the court all the items had been returned, and she had apologised to the store owner.
Magistrate Julie Soars said it was an "unusual matter" which appeared to be "completely out of character".
"This wasn't just one item," she said.
"This deeply troubles people who are small shopholders, especially in Tamworth."
Ms Soars sentenced Koumpis to a 12-month good behaviour order, and didn't record a criminal conviction.
She added an additional condition which requires the Brisbane woman to follow all reasonable recommendations and treatments from her GP and psychologist.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
