There has been an outpouring of community support for one local business after news broke that its workers will make their last parcel deliveries for Australia Post on Friday, June 30.
Company director of General Freight Express (GFE) Couriers Shirley Lockwood said Australia Post had verbally notified the business six weeks ago it would not be renewing it's parcel delivery contract with GFE Couriers, which will result in 20 of her 25 employees losing their jobs.
"I will be able to keep five staff on indefinitely as I will continue to operate deliveries for smaller contracts moving freight from Sydney for delivery around Tamworth," she said.
"Of the remaining 20, most have been able to find other work thanks to companies approaching me saying they are looking for employees."
Mrs Lockwood said she had received many messages of support for the business and its staff from the community - "it has been amazing".
"Hundreds of people come to collect their parcels and many have gotten to know our staff really well - we have a wonderful crew working for us and have received nothing but complimentary comments from our customers," she said.
"When the news broke, we weren't expecting this response [from the community] - we've even had clients contacting us to find out the name of their delivery person just so they can send that person a card."
Mrs Lockwood said it had been a "privilege" to deliver parcels to homes across Tamworth for the past seven years, as "we would be one of the few businesses in Tamworth to have been to so many of your front doors".
In a Facebook post, Mrs Lockwood acknowledged the "generosity" of Tamworth residents who in the past seven years had "shared your coffee and cakes and the occasional loo".
She said GFE Courier drivers were employees not contractors, to "ensure a high standard of work."
Mrs Lockwood and her husband Robert have been involved in the freight industry for 30 years, Mr Lockwood operating a commercial freight business.
A spokesperson for Australia Post said the postal service worked hard to maintain value for its customers and regularly conducts competitive tender processes in line with the expiry of major delivery contracts.
