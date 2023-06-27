It might be eight years since Warren Williams last pitched competitively, but the 80-year-old keeps his left arm limber nonetheless.
With a makeshift catcher built into a tree in his backyard, to go with a pitching machine he has set up nearby, the Tamworth Baseball veteran refuses to let age diminish his participation in the game.
"It's a sport that gets in your bones, and it doesn't go away," Williams said.
"The camaraderie of the people I play with and the love of the game [keeps me going]. I have always loved the game, right from day one, and I've played at all levels."
Day one, in Williams' case, was over 60 years ago.
He took up the sport at 17, at the behest of his colleagues from the BCCC, where he was an apprentice.
"A couple of the guys said 'We play baseball on the weekend, come along and have a game'," Williams said.
"I've been playing ever since."
When most people set out on their respective athletic journeys, they have no idea what the future has in store.
But so quickly did Williams become infatuated with the sport, he "for sure" knew he would remain involved for the rest of his life.
Since that day as a teenager, he has gone on to represent Tamworth Baseball, NSW Country, and Australian age group teams countless times, spent stints as president of Tamworth Baseball and NSW Country (he is also a life member of both organisations), and has managed Australian teams.
For all the time he has given to the sport over the years, Williams still finds the time and energy to hit balls and pitch in his backyard, despite having recently entered his 80s.
And when asked if there was ever a day he would not be involved in baseball, his answer was succinct.
"I'll be dead," Williams said.
"As long as you've got your faculties with you, and you're in reasonable condition, you'll come back."
The 2015 Men's Senior Baseball League World Series was the last time the Tamworth resident played competitively.
In the eight years since, he has made the "natural progression" to the administrative side of the game, where he has helped organise and done much of the statistical work in the annual Tamworth Baseball June Carnival.
And, for the last two years, Williams has been the coordinator for the under 18 and women's Country Championships, which were held in Tamworth.
Due to his many commitments, it is no surprise that Williams is still in remarkable shape for someone his age.
Along with baseball, he continues to dabble in ballroom dancing, and has played cricket and table tennis.
"I just love sport, but the primary sport is baseball," Williams said.
"You meet so many people, and you make so many nice friends. And they keep coming back, because they love the sport too."
