Baseball: Warren Williams on the game he fell in love with 60 years ago

By Zac Lowe
Updated June 27 2023 - 6:17pm, first published 6:00pm
Warren Williams wearing a vintage NSW Country shirt he has owned for 35 years. Picture by Zac Lowe.
It might be eight years since Warren Williams last pitched competitively, but the 80-year-old keeps his left arm limber nonetheless.

