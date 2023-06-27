Fans of Dr Seuss won't want to miss this one

Yikes - The school holidays are coming! What to do with your Thing 1 and Thing 2??!!
Here's an idea.... Bring the whole family to The Cat in the Hat for an experience they'll never forget.... The story has been around for over 50 years and kids still love it... just like you did!
Two bored kids (This was before iPads). One rainy day. And one crazy cat wearing a red-stripped hat (Where was the background check for that babysitter????). The Cat in the Hat interrupts this rainy afternoon with his unexpected visit to Sally and her brother's cosy home. Their outspoken pet Fish is astounded and concerned, but this cat will not be deterred. He will teach us all to make our own fun with nothing but a little imagination.
"It's fun to have fun, but you have to know how."
Along with Thing One and Thing two, the cat will fill the theatre with mischievous humour and madcap style. Young and old alike will delight in this lively adaptation of a classic book coming to life before your very eyes.
READ ALSO:
Spoiler alert: Things run amuck, and quickly!
What a fun-filled way to fill in some of the school holidays! For one day only at the TRECC with two shows - Wednesday 5 July at 11:00 am and 2pm.
Hats off to Country 2023
Don't miss Adam Harvey and Beccy Cole in concert performing some great tracks of their new album as well as plenty of old favourites. The Great Country Song Book Volume 3 is about two best friends getting together again to record some of their favourite classic country songs.
Adam and Beccy have toured Australia together dozens of times and country music fans always regard the opportunity to see these great mates on stage together as a real treat and an absolute highlight. Over the last 20 years this pair have toured Australia together a dozen times and Country Music Fans say that seeing these great mates together on stage is an absolute highlight.
Duncan Toombs and 2023 Toyota Star Maker Loren Ryan will kick this night off and ensure that the crowd is ready for Adam and Beccy.
Come along and enjoy a fantastic night of music, stories and humour which is guaranteed to have you singing along and in fits of laughter!
Don't miss this great night as part of the annual Hats off to Country Tamworth. For one show only at the Town Hall Friday 7 July at 7:30pm.
Silence is about the space in between. The conversations not being heard and the responses being muted. Through the beating of a drum, bodies thrash through frequencies to uncover what lies in the Silence. Vivid movement and sound explore the space in between, the conversations not being heard and the responses that are muted.
There is Silence between the stars as the Emu travels across the night sky. There is Silence in the dancer's energy when they hit the cut, the rupture between rhythms and movement where the spirit world can enter. It's also the deafening Silence under white noise. The same questions echoed through generations.
We have marched across Country. We have had promises made and promises broken. In Silence we pull the unresolved conversations from under the rug and slam them back on the table. Because the conversation about a Treaty will never be silenced.
Suitable for ages 12 +
Warning: Water based haze and strobe lighting will be used in this performance. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander audiences are advised that this show contains depictions of people who have died.
See this thought-provoking performance at the Capitol Theatre Thursday 20 July at 7:30pm.
To book for these and many more shows available at Entertainment Venues, either book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au or call Capitol Theatre Box Office on 67675200.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.