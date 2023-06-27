The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

'Cat in the Hat' will make the kids laugh out loud these school holidays

By Theatre Talk
Updated June 27 2023 - 2:20pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fans of Dr Seuss won't want to miss this one
Fans of Dr Seuss won't want to miss this one

Dr Suess's The Cat in the Hat - Live on stage

Yikes - The school holidays are coming! What to do with your Thing 1 and Thing 2??!!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.