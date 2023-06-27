The Northern Daily Leader
Edithville, 659 Old Winton Road, Winton, is on the market. Make an offer.

Updated June 27 2023 - 11:41am, first published 11:34am
House of the week | Edithville, 659 Old Winton Road, Winton

Impressive property close to the CBD
  • 5 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • 2-car garage
  • AGENCY: Tamworth Property Co
  • AGENT: Sue Waters
  • CONTACT: 0428 330 687
  • PRICE: On request
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Natural light and great views of the country gardens are just two of the many highlights of this weatherboard family home.

