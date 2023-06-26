As a child, Malachi Towns suffered from a stutter that was rooted in his social anxiety.
Because of it, he used to get told that he couldn't do stand-up comedy or theatre. But that just spurred the young man on, if for not other reason than to prove his detractors wrong.
"I kind of get off on people not wanting me to succeed," Towns said.
"I want to prove them wrong, I've done it my whole life."
Now, at 25 years old, Towns finds himself doing the same thing. Instead of performing on a stage, however, he will compete this Saturday in the ring at the City vs Country fight night in Tamworth. And on the line will be the Australian 75kg amateur title.
His opponent will be Jacob Kennedy - the same man he fought and beat in March for the North West regional middleweight title.
But Towns will not go into the fight overconfident.
"It's a big boost in confidence, but you can't let it get to your head," he said.
"He's a noteworthy opponent, but I'm training like I'm fighting Commonwealth Games fighters and Olympians."
Towns' life has been shaped in no small part by the trials he has gone through, from his speech impediment as a child through to a battle with depression and substance abuse as a young man, which was triggered by the passing of a close friend.
He does not regret any of it, though. Towns believes such hardships "build character", and said he only made it through by a combination of his inherent determination and faith in God.
Having come this far and overcome so much, Towns felt "blessed" and "just thanked God straight away" when he found out about his upcoming title bout.
And when asked would it mean to raise an Australian title in front of a home crowd, Towns didn't hesistate in saying it would "mean the world to me."
"I'm not a boastful person," he said. "I just love to see the joy in the community, especially in the younger kids' faces when they hold that belt, and do as I did as a kid: dream away."
