Growing up in Tamworth, Mitch Doring considers himself "pretty lucky" to have been deeply immersed in his Indigenous culture.
The Tamworth lad, who moved to Manilla at 16, was born a part of the local Kamilaroi tribe through his mother's side of the family.
He appreciates that he is descended from "one of the oldest living cultures on Earth", and is now able to pass on his knowledge to his children.
"I had a strong Aboriginal background through my mother and her sister, Kim Nean, and her husband, Brian Sampson, was the ADA at our school," Doring said.
"Neville Sampson, Brian's father, was also ADA. So it was a big part of life at school as well as home.
"I was learning about the languages and how they lived their life ... it's pretty special."
Given Doring's deep connection to and respect for his Indigenous heritage, running on to the Dungowan Recreation Ground on Saturday for the Cowboys' Indigenous Round game against Werris Creek was "amazing".
When he was captain-coaching the Manilla Tigers last year, the club held an Indigenous Round of their own, which helped inspire Dungowan to do the same this year.
It was, Doring said, extremely meaningful to see the appreciation the club and local community had for Indigenous culture.
"It meant a lot, you could see the boys looking at me and talking to me," he said.
"It means a lot, running out for a special day like that. It's good to be a part of."
The Cowboys ran out in jerseys designed by local Gomeroi artist, Kristi Kirk, while a smoking ceremony and Acknowledgement of Country were performed by Kaliela Thornton prior to the commencement of the first grade game.
"They had some artwork [on the jerseys] that resembled Dungowan, so it was pretty special that the jersey had some meaning behind it," Doring said.
"I think Kristi did an excellent job."
As well as wanting to celebrate his heritage, Doring was eager to share it with the club and Dungowan community.
"You dream about these days coming," he said, and was pleased to mark the occasion with two tries playing at fullback for the first time in Cowboys colours - which, incidentally, he found out about on short notice.
"I rocked up to training Thursday, and we were taking a few photos in the new jerseys," Doring said.
"I got given the number one jersey, and I had a bit of a bit of a joke and said 'I'm not number one, where's the number seven jersey?'
"But Brett [Jarrett, Cowboys captain-coach] said 'Well, you are'."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.