Gunnedah Shire is the home of a rich Aboriginal heritage, and NAIDOC Week is the time to acknowledge the huge part this ancient culture plays in the region.
Almost 16 per cent of the local population identify as being of Aboriginal origin, according to the 2021 Census, and the area is home to a wealth of stories and legends.
Gunnedah Shire Mayor Jamie Chaffey said NAIDOC Week, which runs from Sunday, July 2 to Saturday, July 8, was an opportunity to recognise the history, culture and achievements of all Aboriginal people.
"The theme this year is 'For our Elders' and it is a great way to acknowledge the cultural knowledge holders, the trailblazers, the advocates and leaders across the generations," Cr Chaffey said.
"Our heritage and community is so much richer for our Aboriginal history, and for all the contributions First Nations people make to our Shire today.
"This week, it is time to celebrate this timeless culture, and the continuing role it plays in our community."
Among the events and activities planned for NAIDOC Week is the Cumbo Gunnerah run from Breeza to Abbott Street, Red Chief Memorial on Sunday, July 2.
The street march which would normally follow the run has been replaced this year by a walk around Wolseley Oval with the community and Elders, followed by a breakfast Barbecue at the Park with local police and the Community Fun Day which will open at 11am.
As well as the Community Fun Day, Gunnedah Shire Council is hosting the annual NAIDOC Week Art Exhibition at the Gunnedah Bicentennial Creative Arts Gallery, which opens at 1pm on Friday, July 7 and continues until Thursday, August 3.
There will be a special free screening of We Are Still Here, a production that includes a cinematic response from ten indigenous filmmakers from Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand to the anniversary of James Cook's landing. We Are Still Here will screen at 3pm on Thursday, July 6.
