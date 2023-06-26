The under 18s and women's NSW Country Baseball Championships were held in Tamworth over the weekend, with teams from all over the state in attendance.
The competitions were taken out by Illawarra (under 18s) and Central Coast (women's), who beat Far North Coast and Canberra in their respective finals.
"Thanks everyone for turning up," Tamworth Baseball Inc president, Dave McMurray, said during the presentation ceremony.
"It was a great weekend for baseball, and there was some great baseball played, too."
McMurray went on to thank the Tamworth Baseball committee for their efforts in organising and running the competition.
Tamworth itself had just one team take part in the women's division, which competition coordinator Warren Williams said went "pretty well".
"They didn't quite make the final, but there's some talent there," he said.
This year, Williams said, the quality of baseball had markedly improved since 2022.
"The quality of baseball was better than we saw last year," he said.
"We find that associations are putting more work into their junior players ... and you can see it coming through."
