With three minutes to go in Saturday night's match, the Tamworth Thunderbolts led the Camden Valley Wildfire by seven points and looked set to further increase the margin before the game ended.
Fast forward two-and-a-half minutes, and the scores were level as Tamworth's Jake Larkham lined up the free throw that he, his teammates, and every spectator in the arena knew would either win or lose them the game.
The crowd was baying, and the Wildfire players were on the balls of their feet, ready to snatch the ball up at the first opportunity.
"I was nervous," Thunderbolts coach, Kane Butler, said.
"But there's games where you know we've got what it takes to get the job done."
Butler's faith was repaid as Larkham duly sunk the free throw and, despite some controversy as the clock wasn't restarted immediately after the shot, Tamworth held on for a one-point, 93-92 victory.
It was their second such result in front of a home crowd, which Butler said played a "huge" role in their win.
"I mentioned the other day, that if we didn't have that crowd against St George, we probably wouldn't win," he said.
"If we didn't have that crowd tonight, we probably didn't win. People say 'Oh, the crowd doesn't bounce the ball', but it helps majorly."
The Thunderbolts had to rebound in the latter half after a poor performance in the second quarter, which left them down 46-47 at half time having led by eight points at the first break.
During the main intermission, the Thunderbolts discussed what went wrong and what amendments to make to their tactics. The fact that they implemented the changes so well, Butler said, was proof that there is now a strong trust between the playing group and coaching staff.
"I think sometimes I set a high standard, and sometimes the boys say 'You're so anal'," he said.
"But you get a reward at the back end. And they're finally trusting me, and I'm trusting them."
Many of the usual culprits stood out on court for the coach, as the likes of Allante Harper, Kyle Gupton, Scott McGann, and Bailey Keech all produced good games.
But one youngster also picked up some praise.
"Keenan Davis, his rebounding was huge," Butler said.
"He's 18, so that's huge. I just love these boys, and they're just improving game by game."
