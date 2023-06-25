The North Tamworth Bears held off a determined Narrabri Blues outfit over the weekend.
Coming off a gritty win over the Roosters the weekend prior, the Bears were looking to rediscover their top form, but were challenged by the Blues who showed grit at their home ground.
"We were pretty good at different times, especially in defence," North Tamworth coach, Paul Boyce, said to Group 4 Media of their 36-20 victory.
"And we had James Cooper sin-binned in the second half too but the boys battled away well. "
The win solidifies the Bears' hold on fourth place on the ladder, with Moree in first, Dungowan second, and Werris Creek in third.
Kootingal-Moonbi and Boggabri remain outside chances to make the top four, but can scarcely afford further losses in the remaining four rounds of the regular season.
The Moree Boars, meanwhile, remain undefeated after a 68-18 drubbing of Gunnedah yesterday at home.
