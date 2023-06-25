The Tamworth harness meeting on Thursday had it all: sunshine, driving rain, fog, and the last race abandoned due to poor visibility.
Tamworth trainer and reinswoman, Caitlin McElhinney, savoured the sunshine at the start of the meeting to take out the first three races on the program.
The 21-year-old opened her winning account in the first event behind the Jamie Donovan-trained Mister Artikulate in a mile rate of 1.59.3 for 1980 metres.
Mister Artikulate commenced from the six barrier and raced four wide around the first turn before settling outside race leader Saint Karamara (Dean Chapple).
Taking the race lead on the final turn into the home straight, Mister Artikulate was joined by Bettorbewright (Tom Ison).
After a heavy tussle, Mister Artikulate won the race by a metre over $2.90 race favourite Bettorbewright.
"It was a really tough run," McElhinney said after the win.
"Jamie has done a real good job with the horse."
Neville Shannon, the second runner from the Dean Chapple stables, finished four metres away in third with Anthony Varga at the reins.
McElhinney then followed in the second event of the day with Tabra from her own stable taking line honours.
"She just needed the luck in running," McElhinney said.
After racing five back on the inside running line, McElhinney weaved her pacer through the field before racing four wide down the home straight to take the Multiquip Hatchery Pace by 1.7 metres over Raffas Ace (Brad Elder) and The Dux (Tom Ison) a further 1.6 metres away in third.
There was no stopping McElhinney from taking out the third on the card and securing a training double for her stable and the third winning drive for the meeting when Heavenly Song won the HRNSW Guaranteed Ladyship Pace by 5.5 metres over Panic Buy (Brad Elder) and Bradness Abuela (Molly Ison) 23 metres away in third.
"I thought she would be hard to beat today from the draw," McElhinney said with Heavenly Song commencing from the six barrier.
Tamworth trainer Anthony Varga then broke the runs for McElhinney in taking out the Mates4Harness Pace with Mac Stubborn.
After commencing from the nine barrier, Varga assigned Mac Stubborn to a three-wide run around the field to sit up in the breeze outside Its Inevitable (Grace Panella).
Racing away from the field in drizzling rain, Mac Stubborn went on for a 7.7 metre win over Mega Star (Tom Ison) and Wotnow Swanee (Caitlin McElhinney) a further 4.9 metres away in third.
Tamworth trainer and reinsman Tom Ison then commenced his dominancy over the meeting in taking out the next three races producing both a training and driving treble.
The Southgate Inn Tamworth Pace saw Ison commence his winning streak with $1.22 race favourite For The Boss by 20 metres over Sonic Express (Sam Ison) and Achromatic (Dean Chapple) a further 21 metres away in third.
Stablemate Hidden Figure then won the Golden Guitar Paceway Tamworth Pace for Ison by half a neck over the Jamie Donovan-trained Seven Rippin Aces (Caitlin McElhinney) and Runpoprun for Brad Elder 1.5 metres away in third.
A four-wide run down the home straight saw Country Major secure the Stockman Supplies Pace with a 1.7 metre win over Shannon's Shadow (Dean Chapple) and Ashley's Blue Chip a further five metres away in third.
"I enjoyed that win the most," Ison said, "but it is pretty wet out there."
In driving rain and poor visibility, Dean Chapple then secured a win with the Rodney James-trained Grinfaron in the FM 96.3 Liverpool Plains Pace with a 2.2 metre win over Our Aunty Ash (Tom Ison) and Adrenaline Rush (Sarah Rushbrook) 2.6 metres away third.
"He went really good last week and we had everything come our way today and got the job done," Chapple said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.