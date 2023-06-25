It's a good day for Tamworth's LGBTQIA+ community.
In a celebration of love, acceptance, and the power of community, the 'Hey Vernon' project was officially launched at Hissy Fits cafe on Sunday, June 25, providing a place for queer people to share their stories.
The project seeks to honour the legacy of Vernon Marshall, a gay man from Berlin who escaped Nazi persecution before settling down in Tamworth in the 1950s.
Fifty years ago, in 1973, the then-63-year-old Vernon decided he'd had enough of hiding who he was and began campaigning for gay rights, setting up a PO box in Tamworth for the local LGBTQIA+ community to send letters seeking advice or support.
Mr Marshall faced heavy opposition from the post office, local police, and even the Northern Daily Leader, which refused to publish his ad for the mailbox until he removed any reference to homosexuality.
But today, the mailbox has been reawakened, providing a safe space for LGBTQIA+ members across the New England region and all around Australia for generations to come.
The 'Hey Vernon' project was the brainchild of local activist Jody Ekert, who first got the idea while isolating during the COVID pandemic.
"It's really easy to think, especially in regional and rural areas, that you are alone and isolated. The reality is that LGBTQIA+ plus people have always existed and gathered together. It was sometimes done privately, but there is a history in Tamworth of individuals and groups forming social and support groups," Ms Ekert said.
Ms Ekert began researching Vernon Marshall's story on a whim, and quickly found herself enthralled by the inspiring story of a man who had changed his name and his home, but never lost sight of who he was.
She said the loneliness Vernon went through is still felt by many in the LGBTQIA+ community today, especially in regional areas like Tamworth.
Ms Ekert hopes the mailbox will both pay tribute to those who paved the way for gay rights and serve as a place where individuals can share their experiences, seek advice, and connect with others who understand their journey.
"It's important to have a real connection, even in the digital age," Ms Ekert said.
And connection, she did find, filling the Hissy Fits cafe with people of all ages excited to be a part of the mailbox's resurrection.
Attendees at the launch were treated to snacks, drinks, and a trivia game hosted by drag queen Blake Riley.
"It's such a great turnout. It makes me think there's a real market for Sunday functions catered to this kind of audience," they said.
As for what comes next, Ms Ekert said she'll continue running the Hey Vernon project, reading letters, providing help and support where she can, and trying to make a difference one letter at a time.
Letters to the mailbox should be addressed to: Hey Vernon, PO Box 727, Tamworth, NSW, 2340.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
