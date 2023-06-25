In the week leading up to yesterday's clash against the Boggabri Kangaroos, everything looked to be falling apart for the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters.
Liam Hatch, who missed the first chunk of the season with a lacerated liver, hurt his hamstring the previous weekend against North Tamworth. Ethan Parry was out for personal reasons. And Sam Taylor, the Roosters' star five-eighth, was also unavailable.
"We put Jack Rumsby up, he'd played first grade earlier in the year and played reserve grade last week," coach Mark Sheppard said.
"We brought him back up and on Tuesday night, he did his hamstring. So we had to adjust again."
One of the adjustments made included a new combination in the halves of Rhys Davis and Jordan Sharpe.
After their 34-16 victory, Sheppard said he was pleased with how the new pairing had performed.
"It went really well," he said.
"Sam does a lot of our kicking, so we had to adjust to that, but the boys went really well and stepped it up."
After a barnstorming first half, by the end of which the Roosters led Boggabri 24-4, they slowed in the second while the Kangaroos surged back into the contest.
It was, however, too little, too late for the visitors to mount any serious chance of victory, and Sheppard recognised how important their win was in the fifth-versus-sixth clash.
"If we dropped it, we can certainly get out of the race [for finals]," he said.
"It's important we keep winning. That's going to be the same for every game from now on, it's the pressure we've put on ourselves with not winning a couple of close games."
