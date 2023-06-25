It was a decision Sophie Ranken will long cherish making.
For when the occupational therapist signed with the Swans this season, upon returning to the region after a long absence, she opened the door to a life-affirming new environment.
And at Bellevue Oval on Saturday, the 26-year-old midfielder was in goal-scoring form as the Swans rebounded from a last-start loss to beat an undermanned Nomads 17.15 (117) to 2.0 (12).
Ranken, who grew up on a Spring Ridge farm, returned to the region after a 11-month camper trailer trip around Australia with her partner.
Prior to that, she had attended university in Newcastle and then worked there for a number of years. She also played AFL in the city.
Joining the Swans eased her transition into Tamworth living. She is "loving the support" she gets at the club.
"And just the culture at the Swans is amazing," she said. "It's definitely a family club. Everyone gets around each other. It's a lot of fun."
Travelling around Australia was also "amazing", Ranken said.
Just live a bit more simply in a camper trailer, and see some pretty special sights of Australia.
Swans president Josh McKenzie said Ranken was "such a strong ball winner" and had a "massive workrate".
She was "unstoppable" in the clearances against the Nomads, he added.
In the men's game, the Nomads won 16.27 (123) to 6.11 (47).
In Gunnedah, the Saints won the men's game 23.10 (148) to 4.5 (29) while the Poochettes won 9.12 (66) to 4.2 (26).
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
