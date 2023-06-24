On some days, when he is in the right mood, Tevita Peceli is unstoppable.
The Fijian import, who has played for Dungowan since 2022, was in that mood today, and made it known early during the Cowboys' 48-18 victory over the Werris Creek Magpies.
After 15 minutes, he had two tries to his name, and he bookended the match with two more in quick succession.
"That was his best game all year," Cody Byrne, who captained Dungowan in Brett Jarrett's absence, said.
"He was really good today, he pushed on the footy."
Peceli's early tries came off the back of outstanding work done by the Cowboys' new-look spine. After injuries early in the season left the side without any of their starting or back-up hookers, Dungowan has gotten creative and shuffled players into new roles, much to Byrne's delight.
"We wanted to keep [Matt Wilson] at halfback, and Trent [Taylor, who played at five-eighth] had played a bit at fullback at the start of the year, but we wanted to give [Mitch Doring] a crack there. And obviously [Shaun Ferguson] was coming back as hooker," he said.
Doring admitted that he was caught off guard by his change of position, which was revealed to him at training on Thursday, but it did not stop the former Manilla Tigers captain-coach from producing his usual excellence.
After two tries and innumerable tackles, carries, and kicks, Doring's performance was dubbed "great" by Byrne.
"I'm pretty happy with it," he said.
The newly-arranged spine, in conjunction with excellent work from their forwards, spurred Dungowan to one of the best halves of football they have played all year.
To mark their inaugural Indigenous Round, the hosts leapt out to a 32-6 lead at half time and looked likely to run through the Magpies in the final 40 minutes.
But, as has been a bad habit this year, the Cowboys began slowly in the second half and Werris Creek mounted the beginnings of a comeback.
"I thought that first half was our best performance of the year," Byrne said.
"We go away for 20 minute patches and lose our way a bit. In the first half, we defended well when we did have errors, but the second half we let them get away a bit."
At 32-18, the match suddenly looked to be much closer than it was 20 minutes earlier. But Peceli's late tries, along with one from Blair Maloney, made their lead untouchable despite the visitors' best efforts.
Overall, Byrne was pleased to have overseen a strong performance from Dungowan in Jarrett's absence, who was unavailable for personal reasons.
"It's pretty handy with all the forwards we've got [to step in for Jarrett on the field]," he said.
"I'm just grateful he gave me the opportunity to lead."
