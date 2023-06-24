The Cowboys and the Magpies clash in an enticing encounter at Dungowan.
Zac Lowe to be sideline to report on the action as it happens, as the second-placed Magpies look to rebound from a last-start loss while the third-placed Cowboys look to make it three wins on the trot.
It is Dungowan's inaugural Indigenous Round, with kick off 2.45pm.
Read also:
At Riverside, Mark Bode will be front and centre as South United take on Norths United, and OVA meet North Armidale.
Kick off is 3pm.
As always, check out our Saturday Scoreboard for a rundown of the results from around the region.
The blog may take a little bit to load. So give it a few seconds and it will pop up.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.