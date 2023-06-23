A new Director of Corporate and Community Services will join Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC) from Tuesday, July 4.
LPSC general manager Gary Murphy said Dean Frost will be "a wonderful asset" for the council, and he looked forward to "having him join us soon."
Mr Frost has more than 20 years experience in local and state government, having worked at places like Greater Geelong City Council, the Victorian State Government, and most recently Dubbo Regional Council.
He has experience enterprise risk management, service reviews, development of customer experience improvements, and cultural change.
LPSC mayor Doug Hawkins welcomed the appointment.
"Under the direction of our new general manager Gary Murphy, we are assembling a fantastic team at the Liverpool Plains Shire Council," Cr Hawkins said.
"This group of people will play a crucial role in helping us to deliver on our current and future plans."
Mr Murphy also thanked Chris Weber for filling the role over the last nine months.
