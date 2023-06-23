Dachshunds may be short in stature, but what they lack in height they more than make up for in personality, which will be on show on Sunday as proud Tamworth owners mark Dachshund Day in Bicentennial Park.
A celebration of all things dachshund, the day is organised by Tamworth local and self-confessed dachshund fan Jessica Rankins - who established it three years ago to promote, share and enjoy the breed.
The day is held in Bicentennial Park between 10am to 11am, with participants encouraged to join a walk along the bank of the Peel River. The morning will also feature dog treats by Bewoofed Bakery.
Last year's Daschund Day drew 40 to 50 dogs and Miss Rankins hopes to at least repeat or better that figure, with her seven-year-old dachshund, Clifford, looking forward to the celebration.
"We're hoping the weather is good because dachshunds are not fans of wet weather and the rain," Miss Rankins said.
READ ALSO:
Miss Rankins can trace her "obsession" with dachshunds back to childhood, when she first read the beloved children's book, Hairy Maclary and friends. Her fate was sealed as a lifelong fan of the breed after sharing with a housemate who owned a dachshund.
"When my housemate moved out, I just had to buy one, so I bought Clifford," she said.
"He was 10 weeks old when I got him - he's very sweet, but also very nosy, likes to know what's going on all the time. Clifford is also very loud because he loves to be heard."
Miss Rankins said Dachshunds are a popular dog breed in Tamworth, and she and Clifford are regular participants in a local dachshund twice-monthly weekend meet-up held at the Dog Park in Powerhouse Park.
For dachshund owners looking for some company for their little furry friend, the catch-ups are held on the second Saturday and fourth Sunday of each month.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.