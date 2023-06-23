A MAN accused of kicking a police officer in the face at the scene of a fatal stabbing has been caught hanging around Tamworth after he was ordered to leave.
Joshua Keith Daily appeared in custody in Tamworth Local Court for the second time in a week after he was arrested for breaching his strict bail conditions.
Magistrate Julie Soars said the Sydney man should have already left Tamworth, and needed to get out, and stay out of the city.
"He's getting into scuffles with the police and he needs to go," she said.
Daily was granted bail last week after he was arrested for kicking a police officer in the face at the scene of a fatal stabbing on Susanne Street, in South Tamworth, on Sunday, June 18.
He was released on strict conditions to reside in Naremburn; report to police in Sydney; attend medical appointments and take prescribed medications; steer clear of alcohol; and keep away from Tamworth unless attending court.
Daily was arrested in Tamworth days after the conditions were set down.
"We've already had a slip," Ms Soars said.
Defence solicitor Paul Lewis made an application for release and said Daily was "set to fail" as soon as he was granted bail.
He said Daily had no money in his bank account, had missed the train back to Sydney on Tuesday, and was staying at a hotel in Tamworth.
Ms Soars accepted he may have missed the train, but he should have left the city on Wednesday.
"It doesn't make sense," she said.
"He needs to get out of town."
Upon reading the police facts, Ms Soars asked whether it was "normal" for Daily to "run through the pub screaming".
Mr Lewis said his client denied being under the influence of alcohol and argued his prescribed medication caused his "changing mood".
"He's also had a close friend die," Mr Lewis told the court.
Mr Lewis said money had now been transferred into Daily's account and he had someone lined up to drive him back to Sydney.
"He'll give them some petrol money, and they will drive him to Sydney today," he said.
Ms Soars requested to speak with the willing driver, and agreed to continue his bail on the condition he promised to stay with the driver for the duration of the trip.
Daily will next front court in August on assault officer and hinder police charges.
He has not yet been required to enter pleas.
Tess Kelly
