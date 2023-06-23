The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

New England Highway cleared on Moonbi Hill north of Tamworth

By Emma Downey
Updated June 23 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Traffic banked up on the New England Highway on Friday afternoon. Picture supplied
Traffic banked up on the New England Highway on Friday afternoon. Picture supplied

Update

Emergency services have cleared a truck crash which occurred earlier on the New England Highway near Tamworth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.