Former Tamworth local, Suzi Baird, is watching her brother and long-time Moree resident Nicko Baird die from cancer and desperately wants to help.
The siblings and their wider family are well-known to many in Tamworth and Moree - Ms Baird lived in Tamworth for more than 20 years before moving to Queensland, while Mr Baird has spent most of his life at Moree, where he met his wife of 28 years, Wendy.
A tough and resilient man, Mr Baird has suffered health issues from birth, but has not let this prevent him from participating in the Moree community, where he has owned and operated a pool shop, worked in a sporting goods store and in recent years worked at a local service station.
Eighteen months older than Suzi, Mr Baird was just 24-hours-old when he had a bowel resection, which was followed by months and years spent in and out of hospital and undergoing a further 10 surgeries before having a stroke at four-years-old.
In 1980 a CT scan showed shrinkage of part of his brain, then in 2014 Mr Baird underwent a colostomy in Tamworth, followed by a major stroke which required him to be flown to the John Hunter Hospital Intensive Care Unit.
In late 2022 Mr Baird was diagnosed with bladder cancer, which has gradually spread to his bowel and lungs, and he is now in palliative care in Moree.
"Nicko is the most resilient person I've ever met - his attitude through all his medical hurdles has been to make sure his family is ok and to look for the positive," Ms Baird said.
"He has a wicked sense of humour and will try to find the good in every situation and every person - he is a born survivor, and his attitude to having cancer has been remarkable."
Ms Baird, who worked for Lysart in Tamworth for many years, said her brother was pretty well-known (at Moree), having lived there since his childhood, and the community had been "very accepting" of his strokes, which have left him paralysed down his right hand side, with no peripheral vision.
"Nicko is now worried about the future of his family - Wendy and their daughter Alison, 16," Ms Baird said.
"He doesn't want to add to his family's suffering with the financial burden of a funeral, so we are putting aside our pride and asking for help."
With the support of Mr Baird's family, Ms Baird has established a Gofundme page for Mr Baird on June 21, seeking support from the wider community.
The Still with us, funds for his inevitable funeral gofundme page for Mr Baird is now open.
