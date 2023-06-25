The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News

Sister sets up Gofundme page to help brother battling cancer

By Emma Downey
June 25 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Moree's Nicko Baird, with sisters Suzi Baird, formerly of Tamworth but now Esk, Queensland, and Kate Howley, Sunshine Coast, Qld. Picture supplied
Moree's Nicko Baird, with sisters Suzi Baird, formerly of Tamworth but now Esk, Queensland, and Kate Howley, Sunshine Coast, Qld. Picture supplied

Former Tamworth local, Suzi Baird, is watching her brother and long-time Moree resident Nicko Baird die from cancer and desperately wants to help.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.